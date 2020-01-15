Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSW. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,463.57 ($45.56).

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 3,680 ($48.41) on Monday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,874.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,766.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

