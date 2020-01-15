Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $31,943,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after acquiring an additional 682,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 615,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 251,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 249,611 shares in the last quarter.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.43%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

