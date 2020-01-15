Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.48

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $98.87, with a volume of 14314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

