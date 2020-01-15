Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $99.38 on Monday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 542.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

