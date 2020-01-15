Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

