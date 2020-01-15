Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

