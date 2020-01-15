Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Revolution Bars Group stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Revolution Bars Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

