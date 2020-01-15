Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20, 86,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,974,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.