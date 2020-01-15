Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 97,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $157.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

