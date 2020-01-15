Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,354.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,442.63. The firm has a market cap of $989.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

