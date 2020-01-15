Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stake Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after buying an additional 287,128 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,656,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $372.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.97. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $268.81 and a 52 week high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

