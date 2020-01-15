Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 270,000 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 22,771 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 400,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 5,487 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $103,978.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

