Rustom Jilla Sells 19,522 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rustom Jilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57.

On Friday, November 1st, Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

NYSE MSM opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

