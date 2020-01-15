Ryanair (LON:RYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,603.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,603 ($21.09) and last traded at GBX 15.74 ($0.21), with a volume of 76191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.88 ($0.21).

RYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Ryanair (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

