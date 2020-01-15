Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€16.80” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €16.80 ($19.53) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

Engie stock opened at €14.71 ($17.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.20. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

