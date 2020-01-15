Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.58

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 9970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.