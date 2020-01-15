ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $308.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $301.50 on Monday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,507.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

