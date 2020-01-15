Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.00

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 168778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,478 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,893,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,674,000 after purchasing an additional 286,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

