Short Interest in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Decreases By 9.2%

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,185,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,175,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 203,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

