Short Interest in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Declines By 5.8%

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,680.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,327.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,940 shares of company stock worth $1,832,166 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 283,603 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $3,807,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

