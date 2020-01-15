Short Interest in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Drops By 5.9%

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 17,370,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. CarMax has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 17.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 63.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

