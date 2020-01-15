Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Declines By 5.5%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 14,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 319,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

NYSE:CL opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

