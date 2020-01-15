Short Interest in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Grows By 14.6%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 9,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

