Short Interest in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Declines By 5.7%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,685.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,283. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,586,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 270,868 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

