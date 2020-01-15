Short Interest in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Rises By 22.2%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth $6,792,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.