Short Interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Rises By 8.3%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

