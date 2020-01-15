Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Grows By 13.4%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

