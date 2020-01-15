Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Expands By 15.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 371,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMC. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $555.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 91.18%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.