Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Expands By 15.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 371,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on WMC. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $555.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.75.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 91.18%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
