Short Interest in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Increases By 17.3%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. YPF has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Santander lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in YPF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in YPF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in YPF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in YPF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

