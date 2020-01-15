Short Interest in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expands By 21.0%

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $137.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.