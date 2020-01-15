SimiGon (LON:SIM) Shares Down 5.6%

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), 27,372 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 252% from the average session volume of 7,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

