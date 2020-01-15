Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NYSE:SIX opened at $35.67 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

