Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $145.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $123.27 and last traded at $123.16, with a volume of 542258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,851,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

