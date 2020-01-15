Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $42.00

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.