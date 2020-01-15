Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,670 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,769.33 ($23.27).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,889.50 ($24.86) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,383 ($18.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,790.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.30.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

