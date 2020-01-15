Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given New GBX 1,900 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,746.25 ($22.97).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,736.50 ($22.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,739.50 ($22.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,678.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,620.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79.

In other news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

