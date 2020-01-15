Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

