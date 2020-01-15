Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.82

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 7317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 71.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

