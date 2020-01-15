Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,400 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPX. BNP Paribas increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £104 ($136.81) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,280.91 ($108.93).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON:SPX opened at GBX 9,065 ($119.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 6,165 ($81.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,928.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,391.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.