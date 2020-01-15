Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.27

Media coverage about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) has been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a news impact score of -2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ ranking:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

