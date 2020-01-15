Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $149.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spotify by 29.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Spotify by 20.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

