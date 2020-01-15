Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Purchases 28,051 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000,671 shares in the company, valued at $44,404,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George purchased 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20.

FUND opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1163 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

