SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 615.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 251,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

