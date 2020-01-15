St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,160.10 ($15.26).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.63) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

