Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 719.91 ($9.47).

STAN stock opened at GBX 710.60 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 707.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 685.59. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

