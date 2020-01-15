Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) PT Raised to GBX 310

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.36 ($4.23).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 311.30 ($4.09) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871 in the last ninety days.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.