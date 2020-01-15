Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 315,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $772,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,354,450.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $66,691.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,470.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,371 shares of company stock worth $2,976,032. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. Stephens began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.