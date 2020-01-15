Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.94.

SWK opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip acquired 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Also, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

