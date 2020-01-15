Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

