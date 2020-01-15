Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

